Amit Shah Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Jammu and Kashmir to assess damage from severe flash floods and cloudbursts. Over 130 deaths reported, with significant infrastructure damage. Shah's visit aims to evaluate the situation and discuss support from the Centre. High-level meeting scheduled at Raj Bhavan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is making a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of devastating flash floods caused by cloudbursts and heavy rainfall earlier this week, announced Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday.
Shah's itinerary includes an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, where over 130 people have tragically lost their lives, with more than 120 injured and 33 still missing due to landslides and floods across several districts since August 14. His visit is focused solely on assessing the damages and determining the region's needs for assistance from the central government.
'We are not anticipating discussions on security or development; this visit is specifically about addressing the aftermath of the natural calamity,' Abdullah clarified, as he continued to survey the damage along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, now obstructed for the sixth consecutive day. A significant meeting is planned at Raj Bhavan to deliberate a detailed report on the situation.
