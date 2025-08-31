Tragic Collision in Hathras: Two Dead, One Injured
Two men died and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup vehicle in Hathras. The victims were traveling from Sikandrarao to Hathras when their car crashed into a pickup presumably traveling in the wrong direction. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two men and left another gravely injured in Hathras Junction area on Sunday. A car collided head-on with a pickup vehicle, resulting in an immediate apology in which two men died on the spot.
The incident occurred near Kailora on the highway in the afternoon. The victims—Vishnu Sharma, Deepak, and Anas—were journeying from Sikandrarao to Hathras when their vehicle rammed into an oncoming pickup. Police reports suggest the pickup was potentially in the wrong lane.
Anas, who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries and was transported first to the district hospital, and subsequently referred to a higher center for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the overturned pickup fled the scene. Legal actions are currently underway, according to SHO Satendra Singh Raghav.
