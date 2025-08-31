Left Menu

Firecracker Factory Blast: Tragedy Strikes in Gudamba

A blast at a firecracker factory, clandestinely operating from a house in Gudamba, resulted in two fatalities and five injuries. Authorities have launched investigations into the legality of the factory and the materials stored inside. Adjacent houses were also damaged due to the explosion's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:43 IST
Firecracker Factory Blast: Tragedy Strikes in Gudamba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Gudamba, leading to the deaths of two people and injuries to five others. Eyewitnesses reported the explosion took place at around noon on Sunday, damaging multiple nearby structures.

The victims, identified as Alam and his wife Munni, were found buried under the collapsed roof. Local authorities, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Anindya Vikaram Singh, are investigating the legality of the factory's operations and the materials involved in the explosion.

Rescue operations are underway, with District Magistrate Vishak G emphasizing the importance of providing medical care to the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended condolences to the affected families and directed officials to prioritize relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
2
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global
3
BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

BJP Protests Against Congress: Political Tensions Escalate

 India
4
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Historic Javelin Contingent to World Athletics C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025