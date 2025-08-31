Firecracker Factory Blast: Tragedy Strikes in Gudamba

A devastating blast occurred at a firecracker factory in Gudamba, leading to the deaths of two people and injuries to five others. Eyewitnesses reported the explosion took place at around noon on Sunday, damaging multiple nearby structures.

The victims, identified as Alam and his wife Munni, were found buried under the collapsed roof. Local authorities, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Anindya Vikaram Singh, are investigating the legality of the factory's operations and the materials involved in the explosion.

Rescue operations are underway, with District Magistrate Vishak G emphasizing the importance of providing medical care to the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended condolences to the affected families and directed officials to prioritize relief efforts.

