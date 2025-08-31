Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Molestation in School Scandal

A 35-year-old teacher, Anurag, has been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening a Class 6 girl in Parikshitgarh, India. The incident happened inside the school. Following a complaint from the victim, authorities arrested the accused, and the school has suspended him and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:43 IST
A teacher named Anurag, aged 35, has been apprehended for allegedly molesting and threatening a Class 6 student in Parikshitgarh, confirmed official sources on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place on August 23 inside the school premises when the accused stopped the girl as she was leaving for home.

Following a complaint from the victim, Parikshitgarh's Station House Officer Vijay Kumar Rai stated that Anurag was arrested on Saturday, and a thorough investigation is being conducted. Concurrently, the school has suspended the teacher and set up a committee to examine the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

