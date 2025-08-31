Left Menu

Court Steps In to Protect Historic Shah Kul Stream

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court addresses encroachments on Shah Kul stream, the historic water source for Nishat Garden. A Public Interest Litigation demands action against unlawful constructions. Authorities must report all encroachers, with notices issued promptly. The case seeks canal restoration and potential CBI investigation into official mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:52 IST
Court Steps In to Protect Historic Shah Kul Stream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has taken a decisive step to address the illegal encroachments on the historic Shah Kul stream, which once served as the primary water source for the iconic Mughal-era Nishat Garden.

During a hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2023, a division bench led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed authorities to provide comprehensive details about all encroachers mentioned in their compliance report within two days. Notices are to be served to these individuals through the Srinagar deputy commissioner, ensuring swift compliance before the adjourned date.

The PIL seeks to remove all illegal constructions, restore the canal's original status, and reopen adjacent roads taken over by private entities. Furthermore, it advocates for the formation of a high-level committee including the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate mismanagement by officials and potentially engage the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

 India
2
Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

 India
3
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

 Global
4
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Hima...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025