Court Steps In to Protect Historic Shah Kul Stream

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has taken a decisive step to address the illegal encroachments on the historic Shah Kul stream, which once served as the primary water source for the iconic Mughal-era Nishat Garden.

During a hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2023, a division bench led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed authorities to provide comprehensive details about all encroachers mentioned in their compliance report within two days. Notices are to be served to these individuals through the Srinagar deputy commissioner, ensuring swift compliance before the adjourned date.

The PIL seeks to remove all illegal constructions, restore the canal's original status, and reopen adjacent roads taken over by private entities. Furthermore, it advocates for the formation of a high-level committee including the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate mismanagement by officials and potentially engage the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough inquiry.