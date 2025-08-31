Left Menu

Maoists Captured: Weapons Seized in Jharkhand Forest Operation

Two members of the CPI (Maoists) were arrested in Jharkhand's Saranda forest with arms and explosives. Acting on intelligence, security forces captured them, recovering a pistol and IED materials. SP Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the ongoing police operations against Maoist activity in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, security personnel apprehended two Maoists from Jharkhand's Saranda forest on Sunday, uncovering arms and ammunition, a senior police officer revealed.

The duo, believed to be members of the banned CPI (Maoists), were nabbed following intelligence reports, stated SP Rakesh Ranjan.

Recovered items included a pistol, detonators, and components for improvised explosive devices, indicating active operations against Maoist factions continue in the district, affirmed Ranjan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

