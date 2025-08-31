Maratha Quota: Legal Review on Kunbi Status Sought
The Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee is considering legal views on implementing Kunbi status for the Maratha community, addressing their reservation demands. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil informed that legal experts need time to review historical documents. Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike amplifies the need for swift resolution.
The Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee is poised to seek a legal review of the Hyderabad gazetteer concerning the Kunbi status for the Maratha community, as revealed by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday.
Following a meeting, Vikhe Patil disclosed that Attorney General Biren Saraf and retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde would require time to examine the feasibility of implementing this status, a measure that could influence the Maratha demand for reservations significantly.
Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange maintains his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservations in employment and education.
