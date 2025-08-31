Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday the killing of Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, during an operation in Gaza. The action, detailed by Defence Minister Israel Katz, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the operation targeting Abu Ubaida was a joint effort between the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency. The strike was reportedly carried out on Saturday.

No immediate response from Hamas has been reported, leaving the current situation in Gaza poised for further developments. The incident underscores the intensifying military engagements between Israel and Hamas.