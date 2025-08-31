Left Menu

Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

The Israeli military has reportedly killed Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza. The operation involved the collaboration of the military and the Shin Bet intelligence service. Prime Minister Netanyahu commented on the successful targeting. Hamas has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:04 IST
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday the killing of Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, during an operation in Gaza. The action, detailed by Defence Minister Israel Katz, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the operation targeting Abu Ubaida was a joint effort between the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency. The strike was reportedly carried out on Saturday.

No immediate response from Hamas has been reported, leaving the current situation in Gaza poised for further developments. The incident underscores the intensifying military engagements between Israel and Hamas.

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025