Crucial Breakthrough in Dharmasthala Mass Murder and Burial Case

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala multiple murders and burials case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made a key arrest and uncovered substantial evidence in Bengaluru. According to official sources, the SIT apprehended the primary complainant, C N Chinnaiah, and recovered crucial documents and digital records.

Chinnaiah was escorted from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district to Bengaluru, where investigators conducted several spot inspections linked to the case. The evidence collected includes various documents, digital data, and materials that are expected to corroborate existing witness statements and timelines of the alleged criminal activities.

The SIT's probe extended to bank transactions, property-related documents, and communication records of the accused. A controversy surrounds Chinnaiah's claim of burying multiple bodies over the years, implicating local temple authorities. The SIT, formed by the state government, continues its extensive investigation, recently exhuming skeletal remains in forested areas along the Netravathi River.

