Rajasthan government to introduce a stricter bill against religious conversions through deceptive means, with severe penalties. Parallelly, a solar power initiative offers 150 units of free electricity to local households. The bill and other measures signify steps towards legal reform and sustainable energy in the state.

Rajasthan Introduces Stringent Anti-Conversion Bill Amid Solar Energy Push
The Rajasthan government is set to present a more stringent version of a bill designed to curb religious conversions via coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation during the upcoming assembly session. State Law and Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced that the existing draft will be replaced with a stricter version, featuring severe penalties including seven to fourteen years of imprisonment and minimum fines up to Rs 5 lakh.

In parallel, the state is launching the PM Surya Ghar Electricity Scheme to provide 150 units of free electricity per month to eligible households through solar power. Around 27 lakh families will benefit from free rooftop solar installations, supported by subsidies from central and state governments.

These initiatives, alongside recruitment drives in the education sector and amendments to the Sewerage and Waste Water Policy, highlight the state's commitment to legal reform and sustainable energy transition. These measures aim to propel Rajasthan towards energy independence and improve governance structures.

