Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Migrant Children to Guatemala

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala, following a legal challenge by the National Immigration Law Center. The court order halts deportations for 14 days, with a hearing scheduled. The deportations were part of a broader immigration policy shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:00 IST
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Migrant Children to Guatemala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has taken pivotal action to delay the deportation of 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala, citing concerns over potential legal violations. This decision temporarily halts a move by the Trump administration that was poised to enact significant changes in immigration policy.

District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, based in Washington, D.C., ordered a 14-day suspension on these deportations, with a hearing set for the near future. The challenge was brought forward by the National Immigration Law Center, advocating for these children, aged 10 to 17. The current administration had reached an accord with Guatemala, which became more visible following a report by CNN.

The Trump administration's focus on stringent immigration measures has been reaffirmed since January. Under federal regulations, migrant children arriving without legal guardians are designated as unaccompanied and are typically housed in government shelters until they can be safely relocated with family or foster care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025