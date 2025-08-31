Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Migrant Children to Guatemala

A federal judge has taken pivotal action to delay the deportation of 10 unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala, citing concerns over potential legal violations. This decision temporarily halts a move by the Trump administration that was poised to enact significant changes in immigration policy.

District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, based in Washington, D.C., ordered a 14-day suspension on these deportations, with a hearing set for the near future. The challenge was brought forward by the National Immigration Law Center, advocating for these children, aged 10 to 17. The current administration had reached an accord with Guatemala, which became more visible following a report by CNN.

The Trump administration's focus on stringent immigration measures has been reaffirmed since January. Under federal regulations, migrant children arriving without legal guardians are designated as unaccompanied and are typically housed in government shelters until they can be safely relocated with family or foster care.

(With inputs from agencies.)