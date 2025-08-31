Ex-Police Officer Sentenced for Fidayeen Attack: Justice Served Decades Later

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has handed a life sentence to Ghulam Rasool Wani, a former police officer, overturning an earlier acquittal by a lower court. Wani was implicated in a fidayeen attack in Kupwara district that occurred over two decades ago.

The division bench, led by Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar, found Wani guilty of criminal conspiracy connected to the 2003 attack, which resulted in the deaths of two CRPF personnel. The ruling also upheld the acquittal of Wani's co-accused.

In their judgment, the Justices criticized the trial court's earlier decision, describing it as 'perverse' and disregarding critical evidence. The court detailed how Wani facilitated the attack by disguising the militant as police personnel.

