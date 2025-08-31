Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, prioritizes the relocation and rehabilitation of families affected by landslides in Udhampur district. The administration is providing essential resources such as ration, water, and temporary shelters. Police successfully evacuated families from vulnerable areas as houses developed cracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:11 IST
Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized that the top priority of his administration is to safely relocate families affected by recent landslides, followed by comprehensive rehabilitation plans.

During his visit to the affected areas of Balli Nallah and Thard in Udhampur district, Abdullah assured locals of full government backing. He instructed the district administration to supply ration, clean water, and temporary shelters while restoring power to the affected regions.

Officials, including a police team, have been actively involved in evacuating families from areas where houses began showing signs of strain, thereby preventing potential tragedies amidst heavy rainfall and natural calamities that have hit the region.

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025