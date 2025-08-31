Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized that the top priority of his administration is to safely relocate families affected by recent landslides, followed by comprehensive rehabilitation plans.

During his visit to the affected areas of Balli Nallah and Thard in Udhampur district, Abdullah assured locals of full government backing. He instructed the district administration to supply ration, clean water, and temporary shelters while restoring power to the affected regions.

Officials, including a police team, have been actively involved in evacuating families from areas where houses began showing signs of strain, thereby preventing potential tragedies amidst heavy rainfall and natural calamities that have hit the region.