Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, prioritizes the relocation and rehabilitation of families affected by landslides in Udhampur district. The administration is providing essential resources such as ration, water, and temporary shelters. Police successfully evacuated families from vulnerable areas as houses developed cracks.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized that the top priority of his administration is to safely relocate families affected by recent landslides, followed by comprehensive rehabilitation plans.
During his visit to the affected areas of Balli Nallah and Thard in Udhampur district, Abdullah assured locals of full government backing. He instructed the district administration to supply ration, clean water, and temporary shelters while restoring power to the affected regions.
Officials, including a police team, have been actively involved in evacuating families from areas where houses began showing signs of strain, thereby preventing potential tragedies amidst heavy rainfall and natural calamities that have hit the region.
