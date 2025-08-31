Devastating Floods in Punjab: Bajwa Blasts Government Inaction

In a scathing critique, Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa lashed out at both the BJP-led central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in Punjab for their inadequate response to the catastrophic floods ravaging the state.

The floods, fueled by heavy rains swelling the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, have wreaked havoc, decimating the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. Bajwa labeled the orchestrators of governance as failing, pointing out the minimal compensation offered to farmers and criticizing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as ineffective.

Bajwa urged swift reforms, including insurance overhauls and infrastructure investments, while the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami actively provided local relief but found state support lacking. The ruins stand as a testament to governmental neglect, with demands for comprehensive, timely solutions becoming increasingly urgent.

