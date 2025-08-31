Masked Intruder Breaks Into Woman's Room in Bengaluru PG

An unidentified masked man allegedly entered a woman's room in a PG accommodation in Bengaluru and assaulted her, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident took place on August 29 in Gangotri Circle, caught on CCTV, showing the man breaking in around 3 am after locking other rooms from outside.

Following the woman's complaint, the Suddaguntepalya police filed an FIR under Sections 75 and 76 of BNS, which address sexual harassment and assault, as per a police official and PTI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)