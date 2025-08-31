Masked Intruder Breaks Into Woman's Room in Bengaluru PG
A masked intruder allegedly broke into a 23-year-old woman's room at a PG facility in Bengaluru, sexually assaulting her. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place on August 29 at 3 AM. The Suddaguntepalya police have registered an FIR based on the woman's complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified masked man allegedly entered a woman's room in a PG accommodation in Bengaluru and assaulted her, police confirmed on Sunday.
The incident took place on August 29 in Gangotri Circle, caught on CCTV, showing the man breaking in around 3 am after locking other rooms from outside.
Following the woman's complaint, the Suddaguntepalya police filed an FIR under Sections 75 and 76 of BNS, which address sexual harassment and assault, as per a police official and PTI reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced for Fidayeen Attack: Justice Served Decades Later
Jammu and Kashmir Police Unravel Fake Terror Plot by Woman Lawyer
Punjab Police Busts Terror and Criminal Modules, Arrests Six Operatives
New Leadership in Tamil Nadu Police: G Venkataraman Takes Charge
Punjab Police Disrupt Major Drug Smuggling Network