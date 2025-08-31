Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Women's Safety Initiatives

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforces commitment to women's safety in Uttar Pradesh, activating Anti-Romeo Squads and launching a new phase of Mission Shakti during Sharadiya Navratri. Recent incidents prompt demand for detailed reports and strict action from district police chiefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to prioritize women's safety in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the government's unwavering commitment towards safeguarding women and warned of severe consequences for any negligence.

Reinvigorating the Anti-Romeo Squads across districts, Adityanath called for their active presence at key locations such as markets and educational institutions while emphasizing the police's duty to ensure a secure environment for women and girls.

Addressing recent reports of incidents adversely affecting women's security, the Chief Minister has mandated comprehensive reports from district police leaders and stressed the importance of delivering prompt and stringent punishment to offenders. The upcoming Mission Shakti phase, to be launched during Sharadiya Navratri, will further focus on women's safety and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

