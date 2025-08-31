Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Women's Safety Initiatives

In a decisive move to prioritize women's safety in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the government's unwavering commitment towards safeguarding women and warned of severe consequences for any negligence.

Reinvigorating the Anti-Romeo Squads across districts, Adityanath called for their active presence at key locations such as markets and educational institutions while emphasizing the police's duty to ensure a secure environment for women and girls.

Addressing recent reports of incidents adversely affecting women's security, the Chief Minister has mandated comprehensive reports from district police leaders and stressed the importance of delivering prompt and stringent punishment to offenders. The upcoming Mission Shakti phase, to be launched during Sharadiya Navratri, will further focus on women's safety and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)