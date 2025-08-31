Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not apply to the tribal population, allowing them to maintain their traditional lifestyles. His remarks came during an event organized by the RSS-affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, where he emphasized the government's commitment to protecting tribal rights.

Rijiju criticized the misleading narratives circulated on social media, which he claims are aimed at creating public confusion about the government's intentions regarding the UCC. He asserted that while some states have begun implementing the UCC, the exclusion of tribals will be maintained, especially in the northeast and other designated areas.

Praising the Modi administration for its tribal community initiatives, Rijiju noted significant representation of tribal leaders in the current council of ministers. The minister also highlighted the need for further safeguards against illegal conversions and extremism targeting tribal youth, alongside ensuring proper rehabilitation if displacement occurs for development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)