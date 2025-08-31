BRS Protests Against 'Trash Report' on Kaleshwaram Project
The BRS staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly, alleging insufficient time to discuss Justice P C Ghose's report on the Kaleshwaram project. BRS leaders criticized the report, calling it biased and a political ploy by Congress and BJP. They symbolically discarded the report in protest.
The Telangana Assembly witnessed drama as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout on Sunday, claiming they were denied adequate time to discuss the Justice (Retd) P C Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project. The report, examining alleged irregularities in the project's construction, was tabled in the Assembly.
The BRS working president K T Rama Rao and party leader T Harish Rao accused the ruling Congress government of muzzling the Opposition. They criticized the Ghose Commission's findings, describing the report as "neither impartial nor fair," implying it was a coordinated effort by Congress and BJP to undermine Telangana's pivotal irrigation initiative.
In a symbolic protest, BRS legislators disposed of the Commission's report into a trash bin, with Harish Rao dismissing it as mere "scrap paper." Allegations were made that the inquiry lacked proper procedures, adding to the tensions between the parties within the Assembly.
