Left Menu

Arrest Made in Shocking Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy. Parubiy, a pro-EU protest leader and ex-speaker, was shot dead in Lviv. The suspect was detained in Khmelnytskyi, with an alleged premeditated crime plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:00 IST
Arrest Made in Shocking Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy early Monday. The country continues to grapple with the crime that has added to its wartime troubles.

Zelenskiy communicated via the Telegram app, revealing that the suspect had already commenced giving testimony. Investigative actions are ongoing to unravel the full details of Parubiy's murder, which took place in Lviv on Saturday.

The murder suspect was captured overnight in the Khmelnytskyi region, confirmed Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. While details remain scant, authorities believe the crime was meticulously planned, with the shooter allegedly mapping out Parubiy's movements and a subsequent escape route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

 Ukraine
2
Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

 Global
3
Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

 Global
4
Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025