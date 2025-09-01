Arrest Made in Shocking Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker

A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy early Monday. The country continues to grapple with the crime that has added to its wartime troubles.

Zelenskiy communicated via the Telegram app, revealing that the suspect had already commenced giving testimony. Investigative actions are ongoing to unravel the full details of Parubiy's murder, which took place in Lviv on Saturday.

The murder suspect was captured overnight in the Khmelnytskyi region, confirmed Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. While details remain scant, authorities believe the crime was meticulously planned, with the shooter allegedly mapping out Parubiy's movements and a subsequent escape route.

