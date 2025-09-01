Left Menu

Modi Calls for United Stance Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a challenge to humanity, calling for a united stand against terrorism. Emphasizing interconnectedness and global cooperation, he urged SCO members to reject double standards on terror and stressed the importance of respecting sovereignty in connectivity projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:53 IST
Modi Calls for United Stance Against Terrorism at SCO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unequivocally condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, framing it as an affront to humanity. Addressing a global audience including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi highlighted the need for the SCO to take a unified stance against terrorism.

The prime minister stressed the importance of rejecting 'double standards' in counter-terrorism efforts. He pointed out that terrorism, separatism, and extremism pose severe threats to peace and stability worldwide, urging nations to collaborate closely to combat these issues. Modi praised the support from friendly countries post the Pahalgam attack and called for the enhancement of regional anti-terrorist cooperation.

During his address, Modi also underscored the importance of respecting sovereignty in international connectivity initiatives, emphasizing that any bypass risks eroding trust. He advocates for mutual cooperation and reforms in global institutions to better serve the interests of the Global South, aiming for equitable and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

