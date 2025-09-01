Left Menu

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Greek and German police have dismantled a criminal ring responsible for smuggling cocaine from Spain into Greece. Arrests were made in both countries, with more suspects still at large. The gang, using trucks registered in Bulgaria, had amassed profits over 5 million euros.

Authorities in Greece and Germany have successfully dismantled a criminal organization involved in smuggling cocaine across European borders, officials reported late Sunday. Arrests in both countries have led to the apprehension of five alleged members, with some still at large in Spain and Germany.

Police estimate the gang reaped over 5 million euros in profits, utilizing trucks legally entering Spain to distribute the drugs. These vehicles, often registered under Bulgarian companies with Greek interests, were operated by a network of Greek and Bulgarian nationals.

In recent raids, more than 300 kilograms of cocaine were seized. The operation began following a tip-off from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as Greek authorities intensified efforts against drug trafficking amidst Europe's rising drug market.

