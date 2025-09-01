SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) delivered a decisive condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack during its annual summit, aligning with India's stance against 'double standards' in anti-terrorism efforts.

Attended by prominent world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the summit stressed the urgency of tackling terrorism to bolster regional security. The SCO also censured Israel's military actions in Gaza for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis there.

The declaration called for unified international efforts to counter terrorist threats and emphasized the UN's pivotal role in implementing its Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The SCO reiterated that terrorism, in all forms, is unacceptable and urged justice for those behind recent attacks.