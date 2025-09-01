India's Legal Aces Soar to Victory in Badminton Championship
India's legal team won the inaugural International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship in 2025, defeating Thailand in Phuket. The victory, supported by the Ministry of Law & Justice and led by National Badminton Player Abantika Deka, marks a significant achievement for Indian law sports and the global expansion of Deka Events.
The inaugural International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship saw a thrilling victory for India, as its team, composed of 24 talented lawyers, clinched the gold medal in Phuket, Thailand. Held from August 28-31, 2025, the competition witnessed spirited performances with Team India triumphing over the host nation, Thailand.
This victory is not just a win in sports but a historical moment for the Indian legal fraternity, showcasing unity and fitness among its members. Supported by the Ministry of Law & Justice, the team comprised individuals from top judicial bodies, including the Supreme Court and High Courts of India.
The event, organized by National Badminton Player Abantika Deka's company, Deka Events, underscores a trend of integrating sports with the legal profession. It symbolizes a new beginning for Indian law sports, paving the way for future generations to pursue dual excellence in their careers and athletics.
