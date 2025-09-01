Left Menu

India's Legal Aces Soar to Victory in Badminton Championship

India's legal team won the inaugural International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship in 2025, defeating Thailand in Phuket. The victory, supported by the Ministry of Law & Justice and led by National Badminton Player Abantika Deka, marks a significant achievement for Indian law sports and the global expansion of Deka Events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:34 IST
India's Legal Aces Soar to Victory in Badminton Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The inaugural International Bar & Bench Badminton Championship saw a thrilling victory for India, as its team, composed of 24 talented lawyers, clinched the gold medal in Phuket, Thailand. Held from August 28-31, 2025, the competition witnessed spirited performances with Team India triumphing over the host nation, Thailand.

This victory is not just a win in sports but a historical moment for the Indian legal fraternity, showcasing unity and fitness among its members. Supported by the Ministry of Law & Justice, the team comprised individuals from top judicial bodies, including the Supreme Court and High Courts of India.

The event, organized by National Badminton Player Abantika Deka's company, Deka Events, underscores a trend of integrating sports with the legal profession. It symbolizes a new beginning for Indian law sports, paving the way for future generations to pursue dual excellence in their careers and athletics.

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025