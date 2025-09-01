Game Over: New Act Targets Online Money Games
The Online Gaming Act, 2025, aims to regulate the online gaming sector by banning money-based games while promoting e-sports. Passed by Parliament and awaiting notification, it sets strict penalties for violations. Major challenges include curbing foreign platforms amid widespread addiction and financial impacts.
The Online Gaming Act, 2025, is on the verge of being notified with the government moving swiftly to implement it. The new law, confirmed by Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan, will regulate online gaming by banning betting games and fostering e-sports.
In its sweeping reforms, the Act prohibits not only the facilitation of money-based games but also associated advertising, imposing severe penalties on offenders. Banks and fintech companies have requested guidelines to comply with the law, particularly concerning financial transactions related to banned games.
The government faces a significant challenge in monitoring and controlling foreign online gambling platforms. With an estimated 45 crore Indians having lost considerable sums to online games, the Act aims to safeguard public interest while promoting the digital gaming industry responsibly.
