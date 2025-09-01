Ukrainian Ex-Parliamentary Speaker Assassinated in Lviv
Ukraine accuses Russia of involvement in the assassination of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy. The suspect was detained in western Ukraine, and the crime was described as carefully planned. Parubiy played a significant role in Ukraine's push for European integration and was involved in national security during the Crimea annexation.
In a high-profile assassination, Ukraine has accused Russia of collusion in the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy. The police made the announcement on Monday, highlighting the rapid law enforcement response.
Parubiy was brutally gunned down in the western city of Lviv on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy termed the act as 'horrific' and emphasized its impact on national security, particularly as the nation remains embroiled in conflict.
Officials have detained a suspect linked to the shooting, with authorities underscoring the meticulous planning involved. As investigations continue, Russia remains silent on the allegations. Parubiy, influential in Ukraine's shift towards the EU, was a crucial figure in national defense during pivotal geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
