Helicopter Missing in South Borneo: Search Efforts Intensify

A helicopter carrying two crew members and six passengers has gone missing in Indonesia's South Borneo province. Search operations are ongoing, involving local rescue and disaster mitigation agencies. The helicopter disappeared in the Mantewe area, according to the rescue agency's head, I Putu Sudayana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:30 IST
A search is currently underway for a helicopter that went missing in Indonesia's South Borneo province. The aircraft was carrying two crew members and six passengers.

The helicopter vanished in the Mantewe area, with local rescue agency head I Putu Sudayana confirming its disappearance.

Authorities, including the disaster mitigation agency and police, are actively involved in search operations to locate the missing helicopter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

