Helicopter Missing in South Borneo: Search Efforts Intensify
A helicopter carrying two crew members and six passengers has gone missing in Indonesia's South Borneo province. Search operations are ongoing, involving local rescue and disaster mitigation agencies. The helicopter disappeared in the Mantewe area, according to the rescue agency's head, I Putu Sudayana.
