Cyber Cell Cracks Down on Brutal Attack Against YouTuber

Four individuals were apprehended in Bengaluru for assaulting YouTuber Shaja Skaria in Thodupuzha. Police tracked the accused using a deleted Facebook post threatening further violence against Skaria. The YouTuber alleges the attack, which involved blocking his vehicle and attempting murder, was orchestrated by CPI(M) workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:00 IST
Four suspects have been detained by police following allegations of their involvement in an attack on YouTuber Shaja Skaria in Thodupuzha. The incident occurred on Saturday night and left the digital content creator fearing for his life.

The accused were arrested in Bengaluru with the assistance of the Cyber Cell, after one suspect had openly threatened on Facebook to assault Skaria again. Despite the post being deleted, authorities were able to trace the perpetrators' whereabouts leading to their capture.

Skaria has accused CPI(M) workers of masterminding the attack, claiming it was intended as a murder attempt. The police are continuing their investigation as more details about the disturbing episode unfold.

