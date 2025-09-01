Fake Payment Scam Targets Delhi Jewellers: Suspects Arrested

Authorities in Delhi have apprehended three individuals accused of defrauding jewellers with fake online transaction screenshots. The suspects, identified as Suresh, Sahil, and Harsh Dahiya, operated by posing as legitimate buyers and were caught through thorough investigation employing CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

The case first emerged when the trio targeted LK Jewellers in Rohini, providing the shop owner with false payment confirmations before absconding with the jewellery. Police registered a case swiftly, opting for a careful examination of the suspects' movements before successfully executing their arrests.

The police have confiscated jewellery, two pairs of silver anklets, a silver chain, gold earrings, and approximately 100 grams of silver items. The motorcycle used in their operations and mobile devices generating the falsified payment confirmations were also seized. Notably, Suresh has a past marked by theft and robbery, while Sahil and Harsh have previous records of similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)