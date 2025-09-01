Left Menu

Congress Calls for Relief and Inquiry After Jammu Disasters

The Congress has demanded a comprehensive relief package for communities impacted by recent disasters in Jammu and a high-level investigation. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra stressed systemic negligence in the Vaishno Devi and Chashoti tragedies as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the flood-affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:12 IST
Congress Calls for Relief and Inquiry After Jammu Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of catastrophic disasters in the Jammu region, the Congress party has urged the government for a comprehensive relief and reconstruction package. The press for action follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the flood-hit areas, where he assured victims of support.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the incidents at Vaishno Devi and Chashoti, citing negligence as a key factor. Karra's statements, made via social media, aimed to highlight systemic failures and urge accountability.

Karra underlined the severe impact of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods that have left over 130 people dead and numerous missing since mid-August. The tragic loss of life includes pilgrims affected by a landslide while en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
2
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia
3
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

 Global
4
Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025