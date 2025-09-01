Congress Calls for Relief and Inquiry After Jammu Disasters
The Congress has demanded a comprehensive relief package for communities impacted by recent disasters in Jammu and a high-level investigation. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra stressed systemic negligence in the Vaishno Devi and Chashoti tragedies as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the flood-affected region.
Country:
- India
In the wake of catastrophic disasters in the Jammu region, the Congress party has urged the government for a comprehensive relief and reconstruction package. The press for action follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the flood-hit areas, where he assured victims of support.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the incidents at Vaishno Devi and Chashoti, citing negligence as a key factor. Karra's statements, made via social media, aimed to highlight systemic failures and urge accountability.
Karra underlined the severe impact of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods that have left over 130 people dead and numerous missing since mid-August. The tragic loss of life includes pilgrims affected by a landslide while en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
