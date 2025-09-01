Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Overhaul of Societies Registration Act

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for replacing the colonial-era Societies Registration Act with modern legislation in Uttar Pradesh. The new law aims to enhance transparency, property protection, and dispute resolution for registered entities. It will include provisions for online registration and stronger financial accountability.

In a significant legislative push, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the urgent requirement to replace the colonial-era Societies Registration Act in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed change seeks to introduce clarity on critical issues like property protection and ensuring quick dispute resolutions.

Addressing a meeting attended by key officials including the state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Adityanath advocated for robust mechanisms to prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties. The proposed legislation aims to incorporate modern provisions to enhance registration processes, property management, and financial transparency.

Commenting on the outdated 1860 Act, Adityanath noted it lacks essential clarity on issues such as transparency, accountability, and the necessary cancellation of inactive institutions. The move to reform aims to ensure the independent functioning of management committees with minimal government interference and bolster accountability through online registration and financial audits.

