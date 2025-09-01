Fake Rape Case Unveiled: A Conspiracy to Settle Scores

In a startling development, the Odisha police have revealed that the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman in Mayurbhanj district was a fabricated incident driven by a conspiracy. Two incarcerated individuals orchestrated this hoax to avenge themselves against their adversaries, utilizing two women to lodge false charges, officials announced on Monday.

The case, initially reported to Udala police station, led to investigations that unveiled the woman's false claim, as confirmed by Subdivisional Police Officer Hrushikesh Nayak. The woman had accused five men of sexually assaulting her on the Udala-Balasore State Highway, a claim that crumbled under scrutiny, verifying an alibi for one of the accused.

Both the alleged victim and her mother confessed to concocting the accusation, influenced by two prisoners known to them. This revelation has prompted the opposition Congress to launch a fact-finding mission, diving deeper into the peculiarities of this deceptive case.