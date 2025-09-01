India's Leadership in Global Crises: A Humble Approach

India's proactive role in addressing global and domestic crises was on display again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan. Expressing deep anguish over the calamity, Modi emphasized India's commitment to supporting affected individuals through necessary relief measures.

The domestic political landscape saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promising major revelations on alleged electoral misconduct by the ruling party, predicting a scenario that could challenge Prime Minister Modi's political standing. Concurrently, legislative changes in immigration laws indicate India's robust approach to safeguarding its borders.

On the international front, Prime Minister Modi's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit showcased India's diplomatic efforts. During bilateral discussions, Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict, underscoring India's stance on global peace and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)