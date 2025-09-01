Arrests Made in Mobile Snatching Spree
A 25-year-old man and a scrap dealer were arrested for involvement in multiple mobile snatching incidents. Seven stolen mobiles were recovered. Arrests followed an incident in West Jyoti Nagar where a 59-year-old teacher's bag was snatched. Investigations revealed Amir sold stolen phones to Juber, who was also apprehended.
- Country:
- India
A crackdown on a mobile snatching spree has resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man and a scrap dealer. Officials recovered seven stolen mobile phones from the suspects.
The investigation was triggered by an August 28 incident where a 59-year-old school teacher had her handbag, containing cash, documents, and a phone, snatched in West Jyoti Nagar.
Amir, a New Mustafabad resident, was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen phone linked to another case. Upon questioning, he admitted to selling other stolen mobiles to a scrap dealer. This led police to Juber, a 19-year-old from Janta Mazdoor Colony, who was also taken into custody, yielding an additional six phones, including the victim's. Authorities continue to probe the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.
Police Thwart Desperate Act Amid Property Dispute in Lucknow
Local Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor
Notorious Criminal Manoj Sada Captured in Joint Police Raid