Left Menu

Arrests Made in Mobile Snatching Spree

A 25-year-old man and a scrap dealer were arrested for involvement in multiple mobile snatching incidents. Seven stolen mobiles were recovered. Arrests followed an incident in West Jyoti Nagar where a 59-year-old teacher's bag was snatched. Investigations revealed Amir sold stolen phones to Juber, who was also apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:16 IST
Arrests Made in Mobile Snatching Spree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crackdown on a mobile snatching spree has resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man and a scrap dealer. Officials recovered seven stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

The investigation was triggered by an August 28 incident where a 59-year-old school teacher had her handbag, containing cash, documents, and a phone, snatched in West Jyoti Nagar.

Amir, a New Mustafabad resident, was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen phone linked to another case. Upon questioning, he admitted to selling other stolen mobiles to a scrap dealer. This led police to Juber, a 19-year-old from Janta Mazdoor Colony, who was also taken into custody, yielding an additional six phones, including the victim's. Authorities continue to probe the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025