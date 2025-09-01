Arrests Made in Mobile Snatching Spree

A crackdown on a mobile snatching spree has resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man and a scrap dealer. Officials recovered seven stolen mobile phones from the suspects.

The investigation was triggered by an August 28 incident where a 59-year-old school teacher had her handbag, containing cash, documents, and a phone, snatched in West Jyoti Nagar.

Amir, a New Mustafabad resident, was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen phone linked to another case. Upon questioning, he admitted to selling other stolen mobiles to a scrap dealer. This led police to Juber, a 19-year-old from Janta Mazdoor Colony, who was also taken into custody, yielding an additional six phones, including the victim's. Authorities continue to probe the case.

