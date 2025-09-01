Crackdown on Contraband: Five Arrests in Kashmir

In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five individuals for drug possession in the districts of Baramulla and Kulgam.

In Baramulla, officers established a checkpoint at Drung crossing, where they intercepted three suspects—Altaf Ahmad Hajam, Suhail Ahmad Lone, and Mudasir Ahmad Lone. A search revealed 20 grams of a brown sugar-like substance.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam district, two suspects were apprehended with over 3 kg of poppy straw. Identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar and Anayat Bashir, all five have been booked under relevant laws as investigations continue.