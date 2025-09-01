Crackdown on Contraband: Five Arrests in Kashmir
Five individuals have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for possession of illegal substances. Three were apprehended in Baramulla with brown sugar, while two were arrested in Kulgam with poppy straw. The police have initiated investigations and booked them under relevant legal sections.
Updated: 01-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:55 IST
In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five individuals for drug possession in the districts of Baramulla and Kulgam.
In Baramulla, officers established a checkpoint at Drung crossing, where they intercepted three suspects—Altaf Ahmad Hajam, Suhail Ahmad Lone, and Mudasir Ahmad Lone. A search revealed 20 grams of a brown sugar-like substance.
Meanwhile, in Kulgam district, two suspects were apprehended with over 3 kg of poppy straw. Identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar and Anayat Bashir, all five have been booked under relevant laws as investigations continue.
