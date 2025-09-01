Telangana Tensions: CBI Probe Into Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Protests
BRS workers in Telangana protested the Congress government's CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. BRS leaders claimed the investigation is a premeditated move against KCR. The BJP supported the inquiry, highlighting corruption claims, while BRS vowed legal and political battles.
On Monday, Telangana witnessed widespread protests organized by BRS workers against the Congress government's decision to initiate a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, executed during the previous BRS regime.
BRS leaders accused the Congress of orchestrating the CBI probe as a strategic attack on their party chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao, commonly known as KCR. The protests involved holding black flags and voicing slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy across several locations, including Suryapet, Deverakonda, and Nagarjuna Sagar.
The BJP, represented by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, welcomed the probe, asserting that it validated their long-standing claims of corruption. Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao affirmed the party's intention to contest the investigation both legally and politically, expressing confidence in the judicial system and public support.
