Left Menu

Maratha Quota Tensions: Legal Pathways and Fallout

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange, following Bombay High Court directives. While exploring legal resolutions, Fadnavis condemns protester misconduct and political opportunism, emphasizing the state's efforts for equitable solutions amidst a history of unresolved community issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune/Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:58 IST
Maratha Quota Tensions: Legal Pathways and Fallout
protest
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to implement the Bombay High Court's directives concerning the ongoing Maratha quota protest spearheaded by Manoj Jarange. In response to observed violations during the protest, the administration is contemplating legal avenues to address the situation effectively.

The High Court identified unauthorized actions by protesters, prompting Fadnavis to reassure the public of swift government intervention. Despite acknowledging sporadic law and order disruptions, he rejected the notion of systemic collapse. The government is actively engaging stakeholders to expedite a resolution for the Maratha community's longstanding demands.

In the political arena, Fadnavis urged leaders such as Supriya Sule to refrain from politicizing sensitive social issues. Highlighting previous administrations' inaction, he asserted that current efforts under his and Eknath Shinde's leadership mark significant progress. The CM condemned protester misconduct against journalists and reaffirmed commitment to finding a mutually agreeable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025