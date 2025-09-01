Maratha Quota Tensions: Legal Pathways and Fallout
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange, following Bombay High Court directives. While exploring legal resolutions, Fadnavis condemns protester misconduct and political opportunism, emphasizing the state's efforts for equitable solutions amidst a history of unresolved community issues.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to implement the Bombay High Court's directives concerning the ongoing Maratha quota protest spearheaded by Manoj Jarange. In response to observed violations during the protest, the administration is contemplating legal avenues to address the situation effectively.
The High Court identified unauthorized actions by protesters, prompting Fadnavis to reassure the public of swift government intervention. Despite acknowledging sporadic law and order disruptions, he rejected the notion of systemic collapse. The government is actively engaging stakeholders to expedite a resolution for the Maratha community's longstanding demands.
In the political arena, Fadnavis urged leaders such as Supriya Sule to refrain from politicizing sensitive social issues. Highlighting previous administrations' inaction, he asserted that current efforts under his and Eknath Shinde's leadership mark significant progress. The CM condemned protester misconduct against journalists and reaffirmed commitment to finding a mutually agreeable solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests
Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest
BRS Protests Erupt Over CBI Inquiry into Kaleshwaram Project
Telangana Tensions: CBI Probe Into Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Protests
Lakhs of OBCs will stage protests if reservation meant for them is slashed: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.