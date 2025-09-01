Left Menu

Ukraine Condemns Omission of War in SCO Declaration

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry criticizes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit declaration for not acknowledging Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The ministry expresses bewilderment at the omission of Europe's most significant war of aggression since World War II in such a crucial document.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has voiced strong criticism over the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit's recent declaration, accusing it of bypassing the issue of Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement released on its website, the ministry highlighted the omission, describing it as surprising given the scale of the conflict.

The ministry further emphasized that this is the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II, making its absence from the declaration particularly glaring.

