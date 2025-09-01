Sanjay Singhal Takes Helm as SSB's New Director General

Sanjay Singhal has officially taken over as the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India's prominent border security force along the Nepal and Bhutan frontiers.

At the Delhi headquarters, Singhal, aged 57, received a formal guard of honour from the troops, marking his assumption of leadership.

Following the vacancy left by the retirement of former DG A M Prasad, the government announced Singhal's appointment, entrusting him with key border security responsibilities.

