Sanjay Singhal Takes Helm as SSB's New Director General

Sanjay Singhal, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The position was vacant after A M Prasad's retirement. Singhal will oversee border security with Nepal and Bhutan and internal security duties in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Singhal has officially taken over as the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India's prominent border security force along the Nepal and Bhutan frontiers.

At the Delhi headquarters, Singhal, aged 57, received a formal guard of honour from the troops, marking his assumption of leadership.

Following the vacancy left by the retirement of former DG A M Prasad, the government announced Singhal's appointment, entrusting him with key border security responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

