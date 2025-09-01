Sanjay Singhal Takes Helm as SSB's New Director General
Sanjay Singhal, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The position was vacant after A M Prasad's retirement. Singhal will oversee border security with Nepal and Bhutan and internal security duties in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Singhal has officially taken over as the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India's prominent border security force along the Nepal and Bhutan frontiers.
At the Delhi headquarters, Singhal, aged 57, received a formal guard of honour from the troops, marking his assumption of leadership.
Following the vacancy left by the retirement of former DG A M Prasad, the government announced Singhal's appointment, entrusting him with key border security responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ganga Sonam Shines as the Nepal Idol Season 6 Winner
Fugitive Arrested: The Capture of Deshraj Singh at the Nepal Border
Monsoon Tragedy: Nepal's Deaths Drop Significantly Despite Severe Incidents
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket
Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung