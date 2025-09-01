Left Menu

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that law-abiding Muslims integrate smoothly into Indian culture. He referenced a journalist named Azharuddin, hinting at unity when Muslims embrace Indian icons like Rabindranath Tagore. Sarma reassured safety for Bengali Hindus and addressed concerns over the National Register of Citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:20 IST
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made a bold statement on Monday asserting that Muslims who respect the laws and culture of India face no issues. His remarks came during an interaction with the press, where he emphasized cultural integration as vital for community harmony.

Referring to a journalist named Azharuddin present at the event, Sarma humorously remarked that if such individuals sing praises of Indian luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, national unity will be achieved. He highlighted the importance of identifying with India by enjoying local culture, as opposed to foreign influences.

Sarma also reassured the safety of Bengali Hindus under his governance and promised inclusivity. He countered the classification of Hindus into regional categories, advocating for unity among all Hindus. Concerns regarding the National Register of Citizens were also addressed, vowing personal oversight to resolve issues.

