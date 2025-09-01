Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

In a significant breakthrough, the cybercrime wing of the Gurugram Police has apprehended a 22-year-old perpetrator, Shiva, for executing a 'digital arrest' scam from Ludhiana, Punjab, revealed authorities on Monday.

Shiva, who recently returned from Laos, was detained at his Ludhiana residence following his involvement in duping an unsuspecting victim by masquerading as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and police officials. His possessions, including a passport and mobile phone, were confiscated, confirmed Priyanshu Dewan, ACP of cybercrime.

The fraudulent activity began in March with Shiva's stint in Laos, where he allegedly taunted the victim, fabricating a scenario of legal jeopardy linked to money laundering. This operation mimicked law enforcement, coercing victims into transferring money. In a continued investigation, the Gurugram cybercrime unit made the crucial arrest on August 27.