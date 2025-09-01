Left Menu

Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

A 22-year-old identified as Shiva was arrested in Ludhiana for conducting a 'digital arrest' scam. Posing as a TRAI official, he extorted money from a victim by falsely implicating them in a legal case. This arrest follows a thorough investigation by Gurugram Police's cybercrime unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:30 IST
Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster
fraudster
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the cybercrime wing of the Gurugram Police has apprehended a 22-year-old perpetrator, Shiva, for executing a 'digital arrest' scam from Ludhiana, Punjab, revealed authorities on Monday.

Shiva, who recently returned from Laos, was detained at his Ludhiana residence following his involvement in duping an unsuspecting victim by masquerading as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and police officials. His possessions, including a passport and mobile phone, were confiscated, confirmed Priyanshu Dewan, ACP of cybercrime.

The fraudulent activity began in March with Shiva's stint in Laos, where he allegedly taunted the victim, fabricating a scenario of legal jeopardy linked to money laundering. This operation mimicked law enforcement, coercing victims into transferring money. In a continued investigation, the Gurugram cybercrime unit made the crucial arrest on August 27.

TRENDING

1
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

 India
2
AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

 India
4
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025