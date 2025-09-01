Cyber Crime Crackdown in Jharkhand

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand Police apprehended six individuals linked to a cybercrime operation in Deoghar district. The arrests were made following a tip-off that led authorities to the Dalraiydeeh forest area within Sarawan police station's jurisdiction.

Investigations revealed that the suspects duped individuals by impersonating officials from banks and other reputed entities, including customer service representatives from various companies and even government officials.

Police recovered six mobile phones from the suspects. The arrested individuals, aged between 20 and 38 years, all hail from the Deoghar district, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)