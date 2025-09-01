CBI Cracks Down on Customs Corruption Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption within the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs, officials have revealed. The move comes after a serious complaint was lodged with the Lok Pal, prompting a thorough investigation.

The CBI's FIR names a former senior intelligence officer from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Delhi zonal unit, along with three inspectors and two superintendents stationed at the Commissioner of Customs office in Kolkata. However, the CBI has chosen not to disclose the identities of those involved at this stage.

This significant step follows a directive issued by the Lok Pal on July 24, 2024, to delve into these allegations. The Lok Pal, tasked with unearthing corruption, has initiated this investigation based on a complaint from earlier this year, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)