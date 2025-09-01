Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Customs Corruption Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a corruption case against six officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs, following a complaint from the Lok Pal. The accused include a former intelligence officer and five others from Delhi and Kolkata units. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:52 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Customs Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption within the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs, officials have revealed. The move comes after a serious complaint was lodged with the Lok Pal, prompting a thorough investigation.

The CBI's FIR names a former senior intelligence officer from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Delhi zonal unit, along with three inspectors and two superintendents stationed at the Commissioner of Customs office in Kolkata. However, the CBI has chosen not to disclose the identities of those involved at this stage.

This significant step follows a directive issued by the Lok Pal on July 24, 2024, to delve into these allegations. The Lok Pal, tasked with unearthing corruption, has initiated this investigation based on a complaint from earlier this year, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025