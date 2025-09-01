Left Menu

SCO Paves Way for Regional Development Bank: A New Era of Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is setting up a Development Bank to boost regional efficiency and social development. After a decade of deliberations, the Chinese proposal has been approved, enhancing the SCO's economic cooperation and influence in Eurasia. China plans extensive initiatives to support member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:05 IST
SCO Paves Way for Regional Development Bank: A New Era of Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has reached a landmark decision to establish a Development Bank, a move intended to enhance regional efficiency and propel social development. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the decision, which follows ten years of consultations among member states.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously urged the acceleration of this bank's creation, recognizing the growing influence of the 10-nation bloc. This initiative follows China's strategy to facilitate economic growth, akin to the New Development Bank and the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank.

The summit, described as a milestone by Wang, also saw the addition of Laos as an SCO partner and integrated the observer states and dialogue partners into a unified state. The SCO, which now boasts 27 nations as part of its extended family, seeks to enhance security cooperation and expand influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025