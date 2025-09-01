SCO Paves Way for Regional Development Bank: A New Era of Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has reached a landmark decision to establish a Development Bank, a move intended to enhance regional efficiency and propel social development. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the decision, which follows ten years of consultations among member states.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously urged the acceleration of this bank's creation, recognizing the growing influence of the 10-nation bloc. This initiative follows China's strategy to facilitate economic growth, akin to the New Development Bank and the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank.

The summit, described as a milestone by Wang, also saw the addition of Laos as an SCO partner and integrated the observer states and dialogue partners into a unified state. The SCO, which now boasts 27 nations as part of its extended family, seeks to enhance security cooperation and expand influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)