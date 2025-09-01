Daring Rescue: Man Airdropped from River Saberi's Grasp

In a dramatic rescue operation, a 45-year-old man stranded for over 20 hours on a rock in the middle of the Saberi River was airlifted on Monday, as confirmed by police sources.

Irma Sodhi, hailing from Kotamateru village in Malkangiri, found himself stuck after his boat capsized en route from Sukma district. Resiliently, he swam using a tree branch until he reached a large rock where he stayed overnight.

Despite initial attempts by Odisha's fire services personnel thwarted by a strong river current, Sodhi was finally lifted to safety by an air force helicopter. He was then taken to a hospital in Sukma, where authorities report his condition as stable.

