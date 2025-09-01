Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Man Airdropped from River Saberi's Grasp

A man was rescued after being stranded for over 20 hours on a rock in the Saberi River, Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Irma Sodhi's boat capsized, leaving him clinging to a rock. After initial rescue attempts failed, he was airlifted to safety by an air force helicopter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:18 IST
Daring Rescue: Man Airdropped from River Saberi's Grasp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, a 45-year-old man stranded for over 20 hours on a rock in the middle of the Saberi River was airlifted on Monday, as confirmed by police sources.

Irma Sodhi, hailing from Kotamateru village in Malkangiri, found himself stuck after his boat capsized en route from Sukma district. Resiliently, he swam using a tree branch until he reached a large rock where he stayed overnight.

Despite initial attempts by Odisha's fire services personnel thwarted by a strong river current, Sodhi was finally lifted to safety by an air force helicopter. He was then taken to a hospital in Sukma, where authorities report his condition as stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
2
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
3
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India
4
Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025