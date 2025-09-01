Daring Rescue: Man Airdropped from River Saberi's Grasp
A man was rescued after being stranded for over 20 hours on a rock in the Saberi River, Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Irma Sodhi's boat capsized, leaving him clinging to a rock. After initial rescue attempts failed, he was airlifted to safety by an air force helicopter.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic rescue operation, a 45-year-old man stranded for over 20 hours on a rock in the middle of the Saberi River was airlifted on Monday, as confirmed by police sources.
Irma Sodhi, hailing from Kotamateru village in Malkangiri, found himself stuck after his boat capsized en route from Sukma district. Resiliently, he swam using a tree branch until he reached a large rock where he stayed overnight.
Despite initial attempts by Odisha's fire services personnel thwarted by a strong river current, Sodhi was finally lifted to safety by an air force helicopter. He was then taken to a hospital in Sukma, where authorities report his condition as stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naxal Trio Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh: A Major Crackdown on CPI (Maoist)
Chhattisgarh CM Conducts Extensive Flood Relief Surveys in Bastar Division
NHM Employees' Indefinite Strike in Chhattisgarh: Unmet Promises and Unyielding Protests
Foiled Plot: Security Forces Dismantle Maoist Explosive Plan in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Surge: Unlocking New Opportunities