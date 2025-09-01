Ukraine Urges NATO for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Escalating Russian Attacks
Ukrainian officials have engaged in discussions with NATO, emphasizing the urgent need for advanced air defences and long-range weaponry following devastating Russian assaults. The plea highlights the request for 'Patriot' systems as NATO strongly condemns recent attacks that resulted in significant casualties and destruction, especially in Kyiv.
In a crucial meeting early this week, Ukrainian representatives highlighted to NATO the escalating pressure from Russian attacks on their cities, urging for enhanced support in air defense systems.
The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine specifically called for the provision of 'Patriot' systems and associated missiles to bolster their air defense capabilities.
NATO condemned the recent hostile actions by Russia, which included significant assaults on Kyiv, resulting in numerous fatalities and the destruction of critical infrastructure.
