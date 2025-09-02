Left Menu

Mizoram Boosts Crime-solving Capacity with New Mobile Forensic Vehicles

Mizoram has launched ten state-of-the-art mobile forensic vehicles to improve scientific crime investigations. Funded by the Centre, this initiative aims to bolster forensic capabilities, supporting new criminal laws that emphasize evidence certification. The upgrade reflects India's commitment to enhancing forensic science following high-profile cases.

Aizawl | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's crime-solving capabilities received a significant boost with the introduction of ten mobile forensic vehicles, flagged off by Home Minister K Sapdanga. These vehicles, funded by the Centre at a cost of Rs. 4.8 crore, are equipped to enhance scientific crime investigations across the state.

Sapdanga highlighted India's prominence in forensic science during the launch, referencing the pivotal role forensic evidence played in the 2012 Delhi 'Nirbhaya Case'. Since then, India has made strides in advancing forensic methods, and Mizoram is keeping pace with paperless casework and rapid examination systems.

The mobile forensic units will aid in implementing Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which requires forensic certification for severe crimes. Alongside these vehicles, Rs 6.13 crore has been allocated for additional forensic equipment, further strengthening Mizoram's investigative capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

