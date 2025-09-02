Mizoram Boosts Crime-solving Capacity with New Mobile Forensic Vehicles

Mizoram's crime-solving capabilities received a significant boost with the introduction of ten mobile forensic vehicles, flagged off by Home Minister K Sapdanga. These vehicles, funded by the Centre at a cost of Rs. 4.8 crore, are equipped to enhance scientific crime investigations across the state.

Sapdanga highlighted India's prominence in forensic science during the launch, referencing the pivotal role forensic evidence played in the 2012 Delhi 'Nirbhaya Case'. Since then, India has made strides in advancing forensic methods, and Mizoram is keeping pace with paperless casework and rapid examination systems.

The mobile forensic units will aid in implementing Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which requires forensic certification for severe crimes. Alongside these vehicles, Rs 6.13 crore has been allocated for additional forensic equipment, further strengthening Mizoram's investigative capabilities.

