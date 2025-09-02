Historic Russian-Chinese Diplomatic Relations
During a visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude towards Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm reception. Putin highlighted the strategic importance of Russia-China relations, which are currently at an unprecedented high level, showcasing the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm welcome extended during his recent visit to China.
In a meeting documented on the Kremlin's Telegram channel, Putin addressed Xi, acknowledging the strong diplomatic ties between Russia and China.
The Russian leader emphasized the strategic nature of their bilateral relations, noting that they have reached an extraordinary high point.
