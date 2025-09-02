Left Menu

Historic Russian-Chinese Diplomatic Relations

During a visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude towards Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm reception. Putin highlighted the strategic importance of Russia-China relations, which are currently at an unprecedented high level, showcasing the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:46 IST
Historic Russian-Chinese Diplomatic Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm welcome extended during his recent visit to China.

In a meeting documented on the Kremlin's Telegram channel, Putin addressed Xi, acknowledging the strong diplomatic ties between Russia and China.

The Russian leader emphasized the strategic nature of their bilateral relations, noting that they have reached an extraordinary high point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.

Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader ...

 India
2
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

 India
3
Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

 India
4
Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Mai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025