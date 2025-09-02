Nikolai Patrushev, one of the Kremlin's senior hawks, has raised alarms over Japan's increasing militarisation in the vicinity of Russia and China. On Tuesday, he articulated his apprehensions that NATO might leverage Japan's naval capacity for combat interventions, although he provided no concrete evidence.

Patrushev, a former KGB officer instrumental in shaping Russia's national security strategy, implored Japanese leaders to abandon what he described as a 'suicidal policy.' He expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution, cautioning against Japan's antagonism towards two significant neighboring powers.

These remarks coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, underscoring Russia-China solidarity. The trip, featuring a military parade commemorating World War II's conclusion, highlights unresolved post-war disputes, including Japan's stance on the Kuril Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)