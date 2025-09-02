Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: Rebuilding Ties with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on a significant diplomatic mission to Beijing, with the aim of mending and enhancing ties between North Korea and China. The visit comes at a time when North Korea is keen on securing economic support from its longstanding ally.

This journey, which coincides with a major war anniversary, underscores the importance of the relationship between the two neighboring nations. Seoul-based reports indicate that Kim Jong Un journeyed over the border into China early on Tuesday.

The leader is anticipated to reach the Chinese capital by train later in the day, as disclosed by South Korean parliamentarian Lee Seong-kweun, who referenced insights from the country's intelligence agency.

