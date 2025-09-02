Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: Rebuilding Ties with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China to potentially restore closer ties and seek economic assistance, coinciding with a war anniversary. The visit comes as Kim is expected to arrive in Beijing by train, according to a South Korean lawmaker informed by the nation's spy agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:02 IST
Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: Rebuilding Ties with China
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on a significant diplomatic mission to Beijing, with the aim of mending and enhancing ties between North Korea and China. The visit comes at a time when North Korea is keen on securing economic support from its longstanding ally.

This journey, which coincides with a major war anniversary, underscores the importance of the relationship between the two neighboring nations. Seoul-based reports indicate that Kim Jong Un journeyed over the border into China early on Tuesday.

The leader is anticipated to reach the Chinese capital by train later in the day, as disclosed by South Korean parliamentarian Lee Seong-kweun, who referenced insights from the country's intelligence agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025