Manoj Jarange's Resilient Stand for Maratha Quota
Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding Maratha quota rights. He alleges falsehoods by CM Devendra Fadnavis to the Bombay High Court, urging peaceful protests. Jarange insists on recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for OBC reservations, and refuses to leave until demands are met.
- Country:
- India
In a determined push for Maratha quota rights, activist Manoj Jarange remains firm on his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding government action. Despite a notice from the Mumbai Police to vacate the protest site, Jarange declares he will stay put until Marathas are recognized as Kunbis, eligible for OBC reservations.
Jarange, expressing no personal animosity but critical of CM Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Chief Minister of misleading the Bombay High Court regarding the quota agitation. He urged Maratha protesters to remain peaceful, but cautioned against any attempts to forcibly remove them from Mumbai.
Echoing his confidence in the judicial process, Jarange believes the courts will favor Marathas by recognizing them for quota benefits. With large numbers of supporters on the ground, the activist remains resolute in his demands, emphasizing the importance of peaceful and lawful protest.
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Orders Maratha Reservation Protesters to Vacate Azad Maidan
Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange and his supporters violated law and must vacate Azad Maidan immediately.
Maratha quota stir: Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC.
Maharashtra's Reservation Debate: Striking a Balance
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.