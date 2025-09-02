Left Menu

Manoj Jarange's Resilient Stand for Maratha Quota

Activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding Maratha quota rights. He alleges falsehoods by CM Devendra Fadnavis to the Bombay High Court, urging peaceful protests. Jarange insists on recognition of Marathas as Kunbis for OBC reservations, and refuses to leave until demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:40 IST
Manoj Jarange's Resilient Stand for Maratha Quota
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined push for Maratha quota rights, activist Manoj Jarange remains firm on his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding government action. Despite a notice from the Mumbai Police to vacate the protest site, Jarange declares he will stay put until Marathas are recognized as Kunbis, eligible for OBC reservations.

Jarange, expressing no personal animosity but critical of CM Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Chief Minister of misleading the Bombay High Court regarding the quota agitation. He urged Maratha protesters to remain peaceful, but cautioned against any attempts to forcibly remove them from Mumbai.

Echoing his confidence in the judicial process, Jarange believes the courts will favor Marathas by recognizing them for quota benefits. With large numbers of supporters on the ground, the activist remains resolute in his demands, emphasizing the importance of peaceful and lawful protest.

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025