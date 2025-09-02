Manoj Jarange's Resilient Stand for Maratha Quota

In a determined push for Maratha quota rights, activist Manoj Jarange remains firm on his hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding government action. Despite a notice from the Mumbai Police to vacate the protest site, Jarange declares he will stay put until Marathas are recognized as Kunbis, eligible for OBC reservations.

Jarange, expressing no personal animosity but critical of CM Devendra Fadnavis, accuses the Chief Minister of misleading the Bombay High Court regarding the quota agitation. He urged Maratha protesters to remain peaceful, but cautioned against any attempts to forcibly remove them from Mumbai.

Echoing his confidence in the judicial process, Jarange believes the courts will favor Marathas by recognizing them for quota benefits. With large numbers of supporters on the ground, the activist remains resolute in his demands, emphasizing the importance of peaceful and lawful protest.